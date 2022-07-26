scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Two from Karnataka participate in Rain Forest Challenge 2022

The event is is held annually in Goa during the monsoons and its participants include the most evolved off-roaders from across the country competing in specially prepared four-wheel drive vehicles.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 26, 2022 10:19:51 am
karnataka rainforest challengeChetan Changappa (left) and Satish Kumar

Two Karnataka-based motorsport off-roaders Satish Kumar and Chetan Changappa have embarked on one of the longest-running motorsport competitions—Rainforest Challenge (RFC) 2022—as the only competitors from the state.

RFC India is part of the RFC Global Series events that are held in multiple countries across the globe. It is held annually in Goa during the monsoons and its participants include the most evolved off-roaders from across the country competing in specially prepared four-wheel drive vehicles. The event was kicked off on Sunday and will take place till July 30 in four different pursuits.

Track |Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Light rain expected in Bengaluru today

Kumar, 36, believes that off-roading in India is still in its nascent stages. “Off-roading is picking up gradually but not there yet. It still needs to get its acceleration in mainstream sports. Moreover, one should have the passion and the gusto to face the toughest and unprecedented challenges during the off-road pursuit,” he says.

Kumar, who is the driver, and Changappa, his co-driver, started off-roading in 2008. They have been participating in small events in some of the mountainous regions in Karnataka, including Madikeri. Kumar, an architect based in Bengaluru, was the winner in the 1611 CC to 3011 CC Petrol category at RFC 2018, first runner up at the Dambuk ‘Orange Festival of Adventure & Music’ 2018 and first runner up at The Palar Challenge 2020.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?Premium
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in PunjabPremium
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal dataPremium
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Talking about the track at Goa, Kumar says, “The terrain is going to be uncertain where we might encounter water bodies in most of the part. Off-roading is always met with uncertainty and with Changappa being my navigator, will play an integral role in winching the vehicle, analysing the track and its challenges to mitigate any sort of danger.”

Changappa, 37, has been an active member in organising some of the challenging off-roading events and trails for amateur off-roaders in Kodagu. He was an overall category winner of RFC 2018 and 2019, secured the first runner-up overall category in RFC 2017 and was the winner in the up to 1600 CC petrol or diesel category in RFC 2019.

More from Bangalore

Describing the vehicle that will be used for the challenge, Kumar says, “It took over 3-4 months to build the Gypsy and give it a new design. It has undergone several upgrades to suit the Goa terrain.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?
Compare and contrast

How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?

In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

Premium
Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in
Delhi Confidential

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half
Dry spell

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Premium
Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face
Brothel row

Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship
Rs 100 crore demanded

CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship

Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Premium
Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

28-year-old held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky
In Mumbai

28-year-old held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement