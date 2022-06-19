Karnataka: Two groups clash following death of local leader in Belagavi, 20 detained

A 36-year-old man died during a fight over car parking in Karnataka’s Belagavi district Saturday night. Following the death, clashes broke out between two groups in the northern Karnataka district, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Satish Patil, a resident of Goundwad village in Belagavi taluk. The police said there was an existing dispute between the two groups over land in possession of Bhairavanath temple, and the situation worsened as the news of Patil’s death spread. Patil was considered to be the leader of one of the warring groups.

Kakati police have registered a case and detained at least 20 persons on charges of murder and rioting. Around 200 police personnel have also been deployed in the village. Following the clashes, many villagers have reportedly left the village, fearing more clashes and arrest.

Fire department officials said one tractor, two temples, three cars, six two-wheelers and fodder stacks were burnt by rioters during Saturday’s clashes.