Karnataka: Two girls playing hide-and-seek die inside freezer

Two girls died due to suffocation after hiding inside an abandoned ice cream freezer while playing hide-and-seek with friends at Masage village near Mysuru Wednesday, said the police. The deceased were identified as Bhagya (12), daughter of Nagaraja Nayaka and Kavya (7), daughter of Raju Nayaka.

According to the police, to hide from their friends, the girls entered the freezer which was left unattended in their area. When they closed the door, it automatically got locked and they were trapped inside, said the police.

After some time, the girls’ parents realised that their children were missing and began searching for them, the police added.

When the parents came to know that the girls were playing hide-and-seek, they checked the freezer and found the bodies, said the police.

The police said that the last rites of the girls were completed by the families without bringing the matter to their notice.