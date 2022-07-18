Karnataka: Two elephants fitted with radio collars to prevent human-animal conflict

The Karnataka forest department has fitted radio collars around the necks of two elephants in the MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary to prevent human-animal conflict in the villages and buffer areas surrounding it.

A radio collar is a thin belt equipped with GPS and relays data to a computer or a mobile app. Real-time monitoring of the data will send early warnings to forest staff if elephants are traced within human settlements.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, deputy conservator of forest V Yedukondalu said, “We started this yesterday (July 17). Radio collars will prevent human-animal conflict in the village areas. We have received complaints that two tuskers often enter the village areas and agricultural land. Emission of radio signals from the radio collars will warn us so that we can take measures accordingly.”

If a need arises, the forest department would fit radio collars on more elephants. “We are watching the effectiveness of the collars. If in future the situation demands more elephants to be radio collared, we will go ahead. The Wildlife Institute of India’s help has been solicited in this initiative,” he added.

A senior forest official said the process of collaring includes identifying the elephant, darting it with a sedative and fitting the collar before it revives.

The Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Assam governments had previously used radio collars for wild animals.

Karnataka started radio-collaring elephants in 2019, when six elephants were fitted with the devices in Kodagu district. Last month, the forest department began fitting radio collars around elephants’ necks in Hassan district.

In Chhattisgarh, however, four of five radio collars fitted by the forest department had reportedly fallen off the elephants.

Concerns were also raised that the batteries do not last long. According to Yedukondalu, the batteries on radio collars last for one year, after which they need to be replaced.

Forest department data shows that out of 79 elephant deaths in 2021 in Karnataka, 17 happened in unnatural circumstances. Eleven of the elephants were electrocuted while two sustained bullet injuries.