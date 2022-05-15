Karnataka: Two-day health camp in Chikkaballapur screens two lakh people, organisers claim to set new world record

The two-day free health camp organised by Dr K Sudhakar Foundation in association with state Health and Family Welfare, and Medical Education departments at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka ended Sunday. The eponymous foundation, which is headed by Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar himself, has claimed that nearly two lakh people were screened at the camp, making it the largest such health camp in the world.

The health camp – Bruhat Arogya Tapasane and Chikitsya Mela – offered free consultation, testing, diagnosis and treatment to patients from economically weaker sections.

“Generally, health camps are conducted for a day but we planned it for two days – one of which is a Sunday. Due to this, many who will not be able to make it on the first day, can visit the camp the next day. Also, patients asked to undergo blood tests can come for the diagnosis and treatment on the second day,” Sudhakar had said during the inauguration of the camp.

The camp saw participation from both government and non-government entities. Over 100 renowned institutions from across southern Karnataka, including 22 private hospitals, 13 private labs, 18 medical colleges, eight super-specialty hospitals, 15 eye hospitals, six Ayush institutions and 10 dental colleges participated in the event. A total of 1,500 doctors, 1,500 nurses, 1,000 lab technicians and para medical staff were present at the camp.

The organisers also provided free transport and meals to people arriving at the camp from neighbouring talukas.

Patients requiring further treatment were referred to secondary and tertiary healthcare centres and the cost of the subsequent treatment will be covered under the Union government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, the organisers said.

“In rural areas, both access to healthcare and knowledge about health are very low. The reason is that there aren’t many secondary and tertiary care centres. After a lot of struggles, we will now be getting a government medical college here in Chikkaballapur. Earlier, there wasn’t even a single government medical college in this region comprising Bengaluru rural, Chikkaballapur and Kolar,” the minister had said on the inaugural day of the camp.

Sudhakar added that people in these areas consult a doctor only when a disease turns severe.