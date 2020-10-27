Karnataka: Two arrested for murder of Tulu actor Surendra Bantwal

Police said that Surendra's body was discovered by his friends after their calls went unanswered on Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Facebook)

Dakshina Kannada district police on Monday arrested two men in connection with the murder of Tulu fim actor and rowdy-sheeter Surendra Bantwal.

The arrested are identified as Sathish Kulal (39) a native of Bantwal and Girish (28) a native of Kinnigoli. According to police, the duo was arrested from Mudipu near the Karnataka-Kerala border and further investigation is underway.

Surendra Bantwal was stabbed to death in his apartment at Bantwal town in Dakshina Kannada district on October 21. His body was found with multiple stab wounds lying on a sofa.

A day after the killing, Sathish Kulal had made an audio clip allegedly confessing, where he reportedly said that Surendra was murdered to avenge the murder of real estate businessman Kishan Hegde in Udupi on September 24.

A police official said that Sathish had met Surendra at his apartment before his murder. Based on a tip-off that the two were returning to Dakshina Kannada district from Kerala, the police stopped their vehicle near Mudipu and arrested them.

Surendra Bantwal had acted in the Tulu films including Chali Polilu and a Kannada film Savarna Deergha Sanghi.

Surendra Bantwal was arrested in 2018 for wielding a talwar and threatening BJP workers in Bantwal. A video of this incident had gone viral on social media. He was later released on bail. Police said that he had around 15 criminal cases against him. Initially, he was with the right-wing organisations and later joined Congress. Bantwal police said that he was doing finance business.

