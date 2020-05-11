Karnataka turns buses into health clinics to boost Covid-19 testing

Each bus is partitioned into two zones — consultation and testing. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) claimed that proper hygiene will be ensured throughout. Each bus is partitioned into two zones — consultation and testing. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) claimed that proper hygiene will be ensured throughout.

In a bid to enhance COVID-19 testing and step up health surveillance in the state, the Karnataka government has converted several buses owned by the state transport coroporation into clinics with beds and testing facilities.

Flagging off the buses on Monday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that they would start operating from red zones identified by the state government. “Screening maximum number of residents from such zones will enable the government to identify more people with symptoms. Those testing positive will be quarantined in designated hospitals at the earliest,” he said.

#COVID19Karnataka | In a bid to enhance testing capacities, KSRTC launches mobile health checkup clinics – for general health checkup and #COVID19 testing. CM Yediyurappa flags off the initative in #Bengaluru. @IndianExpress @KSRTC_Journeys @Tejasvi_Surya pic.twitter.com/jtgikmWcqS — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) May 11, 2020



“In Bengaluru, four teams in four mobile bus clinics have started plying across rural and urban areas of the city soon after the launch. Each team comprises a doctor, three nurses and a lab technician with several volunteers facilitating the process,” a KSRTC official said.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, these clinics will offer free glucose and blood pressure tests, besides offering consultation for COVID-19 symptoms.

“For those showcasing coronavirus symptoms, swabs (samples) will be collected immediately and sent for testing at Biognosys Technologies – an ICMR -certified lab for testing. Once found positive, the patient’s information will be shared with the government following with quarantining process will be initiated,” the official said.

All bus clinics have been modified at KSRTC workshops across the state.

“Such clinics will extend services to other districts including Mysuru, Mandya, Tumkur, Mangaluru, Bagalkote, Hubblli, Belgavi, and Raichuru, in coordination with the respective district administrative authorities,” Yediyurappa added.

Meanwhile, Bangalore South Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya said that one of the four such buses deployed in Bengaluru would be provided to the City Police Department to test personnel.

We’re providing one of these busses to @CPBlr to test at-risk policemen in Bengaluru. Other 4 busses would be utilized as per requirements of BBMP & Health Dept I also thank DCM Shri @LaxmanSavadi & Revenue Minister Shri @RAshokaBJP for extending support to this concept pic.twitter.com/Dy7HWxLHvt — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 11, 2020

“We’re providing one of these busses to @CPBlr to test at-risk policemen in Bengaluru. Other 4 busses would be utilized as per requirements of BBMP & Health Dept,” he tweeted.

