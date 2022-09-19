Karnataka turning into a communal lab: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that certain forces in Karnataka were bringing a bad name to the state by turning it into a ‘communal laboratory’ akin to some north Indian states. Vijayan met his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru Monday to discuss rail connectivity issues and later attended a party meet at Bagepalli in Kolar.

He said, “There have been a lot of efforts to saffronise the next generation and textbooks are being used as a tool. The thoughts of progressive thinkers have been replaced by introducing communal minds as idols.”

While attending a state-level convention of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Bagepalli, he attacked the BJP government in Karnataka for the recent textbook revision and claimed that history was being distorted.

He questioned why chapters on Narayana Guru, Periyar Ramasamy and Sara Aboobacker were dropped and the one on RSS founder KB Hedgewar introduced instead. He alleged that the Sangh Parivar was pushing its agenda in Karnataka.

Vijayan further said, “There are political organisations such as the PFI and the SDPI, which only focus on communal polarisation, which is again a threat. Minority communalism cannot defeat majoritarian communalism but only continues to divide people further. Only people’s movement can bring down this divide.”

Targeting the Centre, he said fake nationalism was being peddled to destroy the democratic fabric of the nation. “Those are the people who never had any role in India’s freedom struggle and whoever questions them is being branded as anti-national. In Karnataka, MM Kalaburgi, Gauri Lankesh were shot dead and RTI activist Vinayak Baliga was murdered. The BJP sent Jnanpith awardee UR Ananthamurthy an air ticket to Pakistan after the 2014 election and even celebrated his death. It shows the hatred the BJP is sowing in the society,” he added.