Karnataka ‘pseudo-Naxal’ held over threat linked to local polls, land dispute

The police said Venkatesh has over 12 cases registered against him. (Photo by special arrangement)

The police in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district arrested a 45-year-old habitual offender, known locally as a “pseudo-Naxal”, in connection with cases stemming from a gram panchayat election rivalry and a long-standing land dispute with his neighbour.

Venkatesh, arrested late on Tuesday night in Pavagada, had been missing since August, when two countrymade bombs were allegedly found near his neighbour’s property.

Venkatesh’s wife is a former gram panchayat member. With panchayat elections approaching, the police suspect a rivalry between candidates and their supporters led to a series of threats.

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The first case in the present sequence was registered in February after a farmer, Narsimappa, approached the police alleging he was threatened for supporting a candidate in gram panchayat elections, without naming Venkatesh.