Karnataka: Tumakuru woman ‘gangraped’, killed; no headway in case after 9 days

On the day a 23-year-old MBA student was gangraped in Mysuru, a 30-year-old woman in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district was murdered after being allegedly gangraped. The case remains unsolved, with no arrest yet. The Mysuru case saw arrests within four days.

On August 24, the 30-year-old victim went missing from her village in Tumakuru district and the same day, her body was found in an isolated place near an agricultural field.

Police had initially registered a murder and robbery case but later added IPC Section 376 (gangrape) to the list of offences after a post-mortem confirmation.

A gold chain worth Rs 30,000 worn by the victim was also found missing, the woman’s family told the police.

The woman, a mother of two children aged nine and three, hailed from a backward class community.

“I came back from work around 5:30 pm that day and my eldest daughter came home saying she could not find her mother in the fields. I went there and searched for her. I asked the farmers and labourers working in the fields and they said they did not notice her. A towel was left behind by her,” the woman’s husband said.

“What should I tell the children when they ask me when will their mother return?”

“About 250 metres from our field, there is a rock. While searching for her, I found broken glass bangles she had worn during the Varamahalakshmi puja. Two steps ahead, I saw her body lying in a bad state. It was devastating,” he said.

The police have been assuring the family of catching the accused but investigations have not made any major headway. Several political and local leaders, too, have visited the family and assured support.

A police officer from Tumakuru district, who is part of the probe, said, “This case is solely dependent on the ground information we can gather. Unlike the Mysuru case, there are no mobile phones active in the area and no witnesses or victims alive to share any information. We suspect the perpetrators knew the victim or live in neighbouring villages.”

Tumakaru district Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad told The Indian Express police are confident of arresting the accused and many teams are pursuing the case. “I cannot divulge information about how the investigation is progressing but seven teams have been formed to nab the accused,” he said.

In the Mysuru gangrape case, the accused were caught based on the description shared by a male friend of the victim, who was also attacked on the spot of the crime, and the cell location information collected from mobile phone towers near the crime scene. The accused were tracked down to Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu by the Mysuru police.