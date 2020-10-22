Karnataka: Tulu film actor, rowdy-sheeter Surendra Bantwal hacked to death

Police said that Surendra's body was discovered by his friends after their calls went unanswered on Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Facebook)

Tulu film actor and rowdy-sheeter Surendra Bantwal, was stabbed to death in his apartment at Bantwal town in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday. According to Bantwal police, his body was found with multiple stab wounds lying on a sofa.

Bantwal police station inspector TD Nagaraj said “A team formed to investigate the case from all possible angles. According to the preliminary investigation, he was hacked to death with lethal weapons.”

Police said that 39-year-old Surendra’s body was discovered by his friends after their calls went unanswered on Wednesday afternoon. Forensic experts including a dog squad visited the spot and conducted an investigation.

Surendra had acted in the Tulu films including Chali Polilu and a Kannada film Savarna Deergha Sanghi.

Surendra Bantwal was arrested in 2018 for wielding a talwar and threatening BJP workers in Bantwal. A video of this incident had gone viral on social media. He was later released on bail. Police said that he had around 15 criminal cases against him. Initially, he was with the right-wing organisations and later joined Congress. Bantwal police said that he was doing finance business.

