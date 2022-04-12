Karnataka truck owners threaten to strike over fuel price, other demands

Karnataka lorry and truck owners have given a month’s deadline to the state government to intervene and reduce the price of diesel and said they will strike if their demands are not met.

Apart from the demand to reduce diesel prices, the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners’ and Agents’ Association has also demanded from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to do away with check-posts at the state’s borders, scuttle the sand mining policy, and stop implementing the vehicle scrappage policy.

The association’s president G R Shanmugappa told The Indian Express, “From the last 15 days in Karnataka there has been a huge increase in the fuel price which will directly impact the transport sector. I agree that the diesel price in Karnataka may be lower compared to other states, but still, the day to day increase in the fuel price will have a big impact on the sector.”

Shanmugappa also alleged that personnel at the border check-posts have been harassing lorry drivers and requested the chief minister to abolish check-posts at state borders. The association also said that the decision to hike the fees for fitness certificates and registration of vehicles aged more than 15 years is aimed at encouraging the scrapping of vehicles was flawed. “This will only lead to a burden for us and especially to those who own one or two vehicles,” said Shanmugappa.

Bommai on Sunday said that he is exploring ways to reduce the sales tax on fuel. “We had reduced sales tax by Rs 7 last time and we will take necessary steps on reducing the burden on people. State governments alone cannot reduce the prices of petrol and diesel. We need to see what the Centre would do in this regard as oil prices are linked to global factors,” he said.