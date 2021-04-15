Karnataka transport strike: Actor Yash supports protesting staff, calls for talks

Bengaluru: Private buses deployed at Kempegowda bus stand for public transport during a strike by KSRTC and BMTC employees, in Bengaluru, Friday, April 9, 2021. (PTI)

As the statewide indefinite strike called by various employee unions of road transport corporations in Karnataka continued for the ninth day, Kannada superstar Yash Thursday called for peaceful dialogue to resolve the issue.

In an open letter posted on Twitter, Yash made references to his own life, saying he was the son of a bus driver. Addressing the protesting employee unions, he offered support to them.

“Be it the workers who are currently on strike demanding justice or the public, especially from the middle class, who are affected by the fewer buses plying, I am quite aware of the troubles faced by people on both sides,” he said.

Further, he claimed that he met Transport Minister Laxman Savadi, who promised to look into the wage demand of the employees after consulting CM BS Yediyurappa.

Yash, who is best known for his performance in KGF, said, “A problem can never solve another”, adding, “Instead, I firmly believe that this issue can be resolved through peaceful dialogue”.

The employees of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North-East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), North West Road Transport Corporation (NWRTC), and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) are on an indefinite strike since April 7, demanding salary hikes in accordance with the Sixth Pay Commission.