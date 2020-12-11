Karnataka transport staff protest likely to affect bus service today

The protest by Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and other state run corporations is likely to affect bus services in the state today. (Express Photo: Darshan Devaiah BP)

Employees of Karnataka state-run transport corporation are holding protests in Bengaluru on Friday demanding they be considered government employees.

According to sources, most of the drivers, conductors and staff have not reported to duty while the DCP (West), Bengaluru, said seven depots of KSRTC and BMTC are currently not functional.

The state transport employees want them to be considered as government employees and brought under government’s payroll. They also want a compensation of Rs 30 lakh to the families of all those transport workers who died due to Covid-19.

This protest by Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and other state-run corporations is likely to affect bus services in the state.

There are over 1.2 lakh workers employed with KSRTC, BMTC and other state corporations.The State Road Transport Employees Joint Associations Federation is planning to conduct a rally from the city railway station on Friday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.