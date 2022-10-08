scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Karnataka: Transport department charge-sheets 6 officials in Gadag over Maharashtra logo on bus tickets

The logo of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation was found on bus tickets distributed in Karnataka’s Gadag, triggering protests by pro-Kannada groups

The divisional controller of Gadag Road Transport has charge-sheeted six officials – three from the Gadag bus depot and three from the Rona bus depot in the Gadag region – for distributing bus tickets bearing the logo of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). The transport department has also ordered a departmental inquiry and issued a notice to the private company that provided ticket rolls to Gadag Road Transport.

A press release by the transport department stated that electronic ticket machine (ETM) rolls stuffed in two boxes belonging to the MSRTC were supplied to Gadag Road Transport. The release said the officials did not check the rolls properly and the conductors distributed them among passengers. After the issue was reported, the department found that around 70 such rolls were provided to the Rona bus depot and 60 rolls were given to the Gadag bus depot.

“After the issue was reported, the department immediately withdrew the rolls containing the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation logo and started distributing Karnataka state’s ETM rolls,” the release said.

While speaking to indianexpress.com, a transport official said that the same agency prints ticket rolls for Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra, and this may have caused the mix-up.

The North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), which runs Gadag Road Transport, drew public ire after passengers highlighted the Maharashtra logo on bus tickets. The logo also carried a tagline, ‘Jai Maharashtra’, triggering protests by pro-Kannada groups in Gadag Wednesday.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 03:11:58 pm
Live Blog

