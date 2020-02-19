Karnataka transport corporation to operate 300 additional buses during Maha Shivaratri Festival

KSRTC to operate 300 additional buses during Maha Shivaratri Festival. KSRTC to operate 300 additional buses during Maha Shivaratri Festival.

In view of the Maha Shivaratri festival on February 21, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation(KSRTC) has made elaborate arrangements for operating 300 extra buses to various destinations.

The media statement by KSRTC said, “special buses will be exclusively operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi and other.”

Special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, Madikeri.

All premier special buses will be operated from Shanthinagar(In front of KSRTC, Bengaluru Central Depot-4 & Depot-2) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Trichy, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana state.

KSRTC will operate special buses from Sri Basaveshwara Bus Station, Vijayanagara, Jayanagar 4 th Block, Jalahalli Cross, Navarang(Rajajinagar), Malleshwaram 18th Cross, Banashankari, Jeevanbheemanagar, ITI Gate, Ganganagar, Kengeri Satellite Town to Shivamogga, Davanagere, Tirupathi, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Kukkesubramanya, Dharmastala and other places based on the traffic potential.

“A discount of 5% on the fare will be extended, if four or more passenger’s book tickets in a single ticket and a discount of 10% is offered on the return journey ticket if onward and downward journey tickets are booked simultaneously,” added in the press release.

