First Covid-19 death in Karnataka Police: A traffic cop who was set to retire next month

A 59-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police (traffic) from Bengaluru, who died of cardiac arrest on Monday, has tested positive for COVID-19. His death makes it the first case in Karnataka Police related to the novel coronavirus.

According to the police, two more cops from the same station have tested positive and they are admitted to a designated hospital in the city. Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, “An ASI at VV Puram traffic police station died of COVID-19 and also two others who are working in the same police station have tested positive. The traffic police station is sealed down and will be sanitised for two days.”

Sources said that he was about to retire from service by July end. According to police, the ASI has been suffering from high blood pressure since April this year. On Monday, he suffered a heart attack and was declared dead in a private hospital. Later, his swab was collected from his body for testing in KC General Hospital, Malleshwaram, where his reports turned out to be positive for coronavirus.

On Friday, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) headquarters in Bengaluru was sealed for 72 hours after a man arrested in a cheating case tested positive for Covid-19.

The suspect was lodged in the lockup at the CCB headquarters located at Briand Circle, West Bengaluru. According to a senior police officer, all the eight police officials who were involved in arresting the suspect are in quarantine. The suspect was among four people arrested four days ago for cheating Ola cabs by booking fake trips.

Last week, a police officer from Shankarapuram Police Station tested positive for coronavirus. The station he was posted in was also sanitised and all the primary contacts were quarantined.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 213 cases from across the state on Monday, whereas 180 patients recovered from the infection. While the total recoveries are 4,135, as many as 2,987 cases are still active in the state.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Monday identified 49 new containment zones within the BBMP limits taking the total number to 191. According to BBMP, as many as 35 fresh cases and a fatality were reported from Bengaluru on Monday.

