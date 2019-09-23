Karnataka slashes traffic fines under MV Act; transport department issues notification

Falling in line with states like Gujarat and Uttarakhand, the Karnataka government has reduced the high traffic fines introduced by the Centre under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 by 30-50 per cent. The latest changes come after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said last week that he will follow Gujarat’s footsteps in cutting down the steep fine amounts.

As per the notification issued by the state transport department Saturday, the penalty for riders not wearing a helmet and seat belt is now reduced from Rs 1000 to Rs 500. The same for driving without a license has seen a higher dip.

Incidentally, most penalties levied on violators by the Bengaluru City Traffic police since the implementation of the high fines prescribed by the Centre were from those who chose not to wear helmets while riding.

According to the revised fines in places across the state from September 22, those driving two-wheelers without license will be fined Rs 1,000. The same for driving three-wheelers and four-wheelers have been reduced to Rs 2,000 from Rs 5,000.

However, fines for violations such as overspeeding, drunken driving and racing will remain unchanged. While being caught for overspeeding would cost up to Rs 2,000 as fine, riders caught for drunken driving will be slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The fine for racing and trials of speed under section 189 of the MV Act has been retained at Rs 5,000.

Here is the list of revised fines:

The first day after the revised fines were implemented in Bengaluru, the city traffic police (BTP) collected just over Rs 7.57 lakh from violators on Sunday. However, most violations were recorded for riders not wearing helmets. While 553 riders and 453 pillions were fined for the same, a total of Rs 2,26,600 was totally collected as penalty from them.

Last week, Yediyurappa had said he will follow the revision in fine under MV Act done by Gujarat in Karnataka. “What Gujarat has done, it has come in papers. I will get that order copy and do it. I will see to it that it (penalty) is .. not too heavy,” PTI had quoted him as saying.

Karnataka Deputy CM Karjol stating that he is not in favour of the high fines, along with a remark that blamed “good roads” for major accidents had drawn flak from many.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was approved by the Parliament on July 31, has faced severe criticism from sections of the public for the hefty fines, with many arguing that the government should provide better road infrastructure facilities.

Announcing cuts in fines under MV Act in the state, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said his government has no interest in “harassing people” by levying steep fines or “dragging court cases” for years, but it takes safety of people as its top priority. The new provisions in Gujarat under MV Act were implemented from September 16.