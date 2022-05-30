Karnataka: Three tourists from Telangana drown in Abbey falls in Kodagu

Three tourists from Hyderabad drowned in the Abbey falls near Madikeri in Kodagu district on Sunday, police officials said.

The three were part of the group of 16 tourists who were sitting on banks of the river when one of them slipped and fell into the river. The other two jumped in to save him and died.

Superintendent of Kodagu district police M A Aiyappa said: “Three victims didn’t know how to swim. The police and fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and took out the bodies. The post-mortem was conducted at Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences in Madikeri and the bodies were handed over to the relatives who came from Telangana.”

The dead have been identified by the police as Shyam (36), Sriharsha (18) and Shahindra (16). The 16-member group of tourists were staying at a homestay in Kushalnagar in the district had come for a weekend trip to Kodagu.