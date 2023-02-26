Karnataka: Toll fee for Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to be charged from Monday

Commuters taking the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway will have to pay a toll fee starting Monday. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a toll fee for vehicles using the first stretch of the expressway from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in Mandya district (55.63km).

The NHAI released a notification stating that the toll tax will be collected at the Sheshagirihalli toll plaza.

Cars taking the road will have to pay Rs 135 for a single journey and Rs 205 if they are returning the same day. After the opening of the second stretch, the toll fee for cars, jeeps, and vans may rise to Rs 250.

The NHAI said vehicles making the return trip within 24 hours will get a discount of 25 per cent. All categories of vehicles will receive a 33 per cent toll fee discount if they make 50 single journeys in a month. Commercial vehicles (excluding those plying under the national permit) registered in the district will get a 50 per cent discount. Vehicles carrying loads in excess of permissible limits shall have to pay 10 times the applicable fee rate, said the NHAI.

The 117km road is being built at a cost of Rs 8,408 crore in two packages. Out of a total length of 117km, 52km is greenfield consisting of five bypasses that will reduce traffic congestion in neighbouring towns.

However, villagers living on both sides of the expressway have been asking for the construction of an underpass.