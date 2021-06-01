Karnataka to vaccinate students, professionals travelling overseas on priority from today

Students and working professionals travelling overseas will be vaccinated on priority from Tuesday (June 1) in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has announced.

“The vaccination program for students going to foreign countries to pursue their studies and those who need to travel to get employed in other countries will be launched on June 1 at 3 pm in the administrative block of the Bengaluru City University,” Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, who heads the Covid-19 Task Force, said.

Ashwathnarayan added that similar arrangements would be made for such groups in other districts as well.

Also Read | How rural Karnataka is keeping Covid-19 spread in check

“It is mandatory for those seeking to fly abroad to carry a Covid-19 vaccination certificate during this time of the pandemic. There was a demand from students and employees working overseas to provide them with the vaccine. The government has considered their demand,” he said

Meanwhile, noting that these groups would be provided with the Covishield vaccine and the recent revision in the gap between two doses of it to 12 weeks, Ashwathnarayan said the same for the overseas priority group would be reduced to one month. “The reduction in the time gap between two doses of Covishield is applicable only for those travelling abroad. Others will be inoculated after 12 weeks of administering the first dose,” he added.

Those turning up for the driver have been asked to furnish visas, admission receipts, and other relevant documents. “Certificates confirming the inoculation will be issued on the spot,” the deputy CM said.

Earlier last week, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy had raised the issue, demanding government intervention. “Since many countries/universities have made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory before entering the country/campus, it is the government’s duty to prioritise this group of youngsters for vaccination,” he said noting that thousands of young Kannadigas travel overseas to pursue higher education every year.

Also Read | No interest in tender, Karnataka to approach vaccine firms directly

Kumaraswamy said that other states like Maharashtra and Kerala had already taken such measures. “I urge the CM and the Chief Secretary to take the necessary steps immediately to fully vaccinate the group on priority.”

Till date, Karnataka has administered over 1.36 crore vaccines to people across age groups and priority groups. While over 1.08 crore doses of these were administered as first doses, over 27.47 lakh were second doses. Meanwhile, over 10.54 lakh first doses have been administered to people aged 18 to 44 across the state so far.