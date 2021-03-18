Karnataka to step up Covid-19 vaccination to avoid second wave, says Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar Thursday spoke about various plans being taken up by the state government to mitigate “a possible second wave of Covid-19” in the state. In a bid to enhance micromanagement of cases, he said war rooms will begin operations like how they did during peak pandemic last year.

“War rooms will start operating to help the government monitor the situation using real-time data. We have also decided to recruit resident doctors and paramedical staff on a temporary basis,” he said. He added that 200 ambulances have been deployed in Bengaluru in case of an emergency situation.

Further, after an emergency meeting held with senior officials and heads of key government hospitals, Sudhakar said doctors, healthcare workers and officials “are set to work in mission mode for the next 50 days”.

Officials instructed not to waste vaccine: Health Minister

A couple of days after the Centre named Karnataka among five states where Covid vaccine wastage was higher than the national average, Health Minister Sudhakar instructed officials to keep tabs on this.

“I will personally monitor it on a daily basis,” he said, adding that vaccine coverage will be enhanced across the state. “Few days back, nearly 2.5 lakh inoculations were done in a single day. So, it is possible to ramp up coverage and target has been set to vaccinate 3 lakh people per day. If we vaccinate senior citizens and people above 45 years with co-morbidities, we can mitigate the second wave,” he informed.

‘Private hospitals to be roped in if infection spreads’

The Health and Medical Education Minister further informed that the government is planning to discuss with private hospitals regarding reservation of beds for patients infected by the novel coronavirus.

“If the infection spreads, we will rope in private hospitals to ensure sufficient availability of beds. The heads of respective institutions will be held accountable for any lapse,” he added.

1,488 new cases in Karnataka, 925 in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka reported over a thousand new cases for the third consecutive day on Thursday. Of the 1,488 new cases, 925 of them were from Bengaluru Urban district alone.

JUST IN| With the death of a 58-yr-old male (P 536) confirmed in #DakshinaKannada, the death toll due to #COVID19 in #Karnataka rises to 33. @DHFWKA confirmation below:@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/cs6Y7DPvEq — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) May 13, 2020

Meanwhile, active cases in the state climbed up to 11,359 with the capital city recording nearly 72 per cent of those. Other districts that reported most cases were Dakshina Kannada (64), Kalaburagi (59), Bidar (53), and Mysuru (49).

While 93,370 samples were tested (including 5,973 Rapid Antigen Tests) across the state, as many as 76,018 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours, a bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services informed.