Karnataka to soon have templates in Kannada for all govt-related software

Karnataka will soon issue notification for templates in Kannada for all software related to the state government.

Speaking at a function to launch the ‘e-Kannada’ project formulated by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms and the Kannada Development Authority (KDA), Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said, “Kannada language should be developed in a manner that would cater to all aspects of Kannada and Kannadigas that would cater to the needs of Karnataka’s development. The state government would render all help in this regard.”

“In the modern era, the language needs to grow in synergy with the technology. A language could evolve ahead only if it blends with the evolution of technology. It is heartening to note that many software is now available in Kannada,” added Bommai.

The ‘e-Kannada’ project has been developed by the KDA along with the e-governance department and various linguistic experts.

According to KDA chairman T S Nagabharana, the e-Kannada portal will have various services, including a Kannada language dictionary and translation services from Kannada to English and English to Kannada.