Karnataka to set up panel to study long-term effects of Covid-19

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar announced the setting up of the panel on Sunday. (Express photo)

Karnataka will set up a special committee for research into the long-term effects of the novel coronavirus, the government announced Sunday.

According to Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, the panel will comprise medical experts who will look into the details of how the viral infection takes form in patients with both mild and severe symptoms.

“Karnataka will constitute a special technical committee of medical experts to study the long-term effects of Covid-19 in people who have recovered from the infection. We will evaluate those who had mild or severe symptoms, with a special focus on patients with comorbidity,” Sudhakar said.

Sudhakar said the research will help the medical community further improve Covid-19 treatment.

Also read | Karnataka: Bengaluru hotels see gradual uptick in business, turn to ‘cloud kitchen’ model for survival

Karnataka is currently fourth on the list of Indian states with the highest Covid caseload, with over 5.11 lakh people having contracted the infection so far. As per the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the state as on September 19 had nearly one lakh active Covid-19 cases, with over 42 per cent of them in the capital city Bengaluru alone.

Also read | India coronavirus numbers explained: Now 16 states with over a lakh cases

So far, over 4 lakh people have recovered from Covid-19.

As the total tally exceeded 5 lakh on September 18, it has been observed than the latest one lakh cases were reported only in a span of 11 days, whereas the initial one lakh cases had been recorded over a timeframe of 141 days (March 8 to July 27).

The number of fatalities linked to the pandemic, too, continues to rise, with at least 7,922 people succumbing to the infection across Karnataka since March 10. Bengaluru is on top of the list (among 29 others), with over 33 per cent of Covid-19 deaths reported from the capital.

Also read | Bring down death rate, CM Yediyurappa directs officials to contain Covid-19-related surge

While 3,595 such deaths were recorded between August 19 and September 19 in Karnataka, the same between July 19 and August 19 was 2,996, indicating a 17 per cent increase in the number of deaths within a month.

To date, Karnataka has tested over 41 lakh samples for Covid-19, of which over 65 per cent included Reverse Transcription – Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and other methods, while the rest were Rapid Antigen tests.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd