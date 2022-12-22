scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Karnataka to roll out new startup policy, create Rs 100-cr venture capital fund

A one-time grant-in-aid of up to Rs 50 lakh will be provided for startups under the new policy.

Karnataka Startup Policy 2022 aims to set up a Rs 100-crore venture capital fund to support emerging innovative and deep-tech startups (Representational/File photo)
The Karnataka cabinet has approved a policy aiming to stimulate 25,000 startups in the next five years and to position the state as a champion of startups.

The Karnataka Startup Policy 2022 aims to set up a Rs 100-crore venture capital fund to support emerging innovative and deep-tech startups in artificial intelligence, machine learning, electric vehicles, robotics, drones and other disruptive technologies across all sectors. A one-time grant-in-aid of up to Rs 50 lakh will also be provided for startups.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held in Belagavi, where the legislature’s winter session is underway.

The policy also focuses on encouraging startups beyond the state capital, seeking to set up 50 new-age innovation networks (NAIN) in technology institutions outside Bengaluru Urban district.

Each NAIN will get Rs 5 lakh per student project for three years and up to Rs 12 lakh towards operational expenditure every year.

The government has also decided to provide 25 per cent of the total cost, or up to Rs 45 lakh, for a period of three years. The policy also provides for a Rs 10-lakh direct loan for female entrepreneurs through the Karnataka State Women Development Corporation and 25 per cent reservation in the Rs 100-crore venture capital fund.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 09:23:50 pm
