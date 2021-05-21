Karnataka to resume Covid vaccination for 18-44 age group from May 22

A woman takes the Covid jab in Bengaluru. Karnataka has vaccinated over 1.35 lakh people aged between 18 and 44, as on May 20. (Photo: PTI)

After temporarily suspending Covid-19 vaccination for people aged 18 to 44 for over a week, the Karnataka government Thursday announced it will resume the process from May 22.

“From May 22, vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group will resume. State government-identified frontline workers and priority groups will be vaccinated first,” Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar confirmed in a tweet.

Further, a note issued by the Health Department read, “Deputy Commissioners at the district level and BBMP Chief Commissioner in BBMP (Bengaluru’s local municipal body) will be in charge of vaccination of this group. Workplace vaccination will be the mode of implementation.”

Health officials added that the district administrators will be directed to nominate nodal officers for each category in a bid to decentralise the process. Such nodal officers would be in charge of issuing eligibility certificates to those seeking vaccination.

“Producing eligibility certificate is mandatory to avail vaccination. Any valid ID approved by GOI needs to be produced for registration on Cowin portal,” the department clarified.

District administrators have also been given the charge of deciding on the number of such vaccination sites and the number of doses to be administered each day “based on the availability of vaccines.”

To date, a total of 1.15 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the state so far, since January 16. Of these, over 89.45 lakh were first doses while 25.62 lakh were second doses administered across age and priority groups so far. Over 1.35 lakh people aged between 18 and 44 have received the first dose of the vaccine in the state so far, statistics issued by the Health Department indicated.