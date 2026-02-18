Karnataka to resume national park safaris 3 months after stopping them over man-animal conflict

Safari activities at the Bandipur National Park and the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve were suspended following multiple instances of man-animal conflict and tiger attacks. (File photo)

﻿Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has announced that the much sought-after safaris at the Bandipur National Park and the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve will restart gradually. The resumption is based on the recommendations of a committee that submitted its report to the minister on Wednesday.

Safari activities in the two national parks in South Karnataka were suspended following multiple instances of man-animal conflict and tiger attacks along their fringes.

Among the objectives of the committee, formed under the additional chief conservator of forests, was to scientifically determine the eco-tourism carrying capacity of the two parks. The Government was also under pressure to resume safari activities as thousands of locals, including farmers and resort staff at HD Kote in Mysuru district, bordering Nagarahole, protested stating that their livelihoods had been affected by the suspension.