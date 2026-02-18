Karnataka to resume national park safaris 3 months after stopping them over man-animal conflict

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has announced that the much sought-after safaris at the Bandipur National Park and the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve will restart gradually. The resumption is based on the recommendations of a committee that submitted its report to the minister on Wednesday.
Safari activities in the two national parks in South Karnataka were suspended following multiple instances of man-animal conflict and tiger attacks along their fringes.
Among the objectives of the committee, formed under the additional chief conservator of forests, was to scientifically determine the eco-tourism carrying capacity of the two parks. The Government was also under pressure to resume safari activities as thousands of locals, including farmers and resort staff at HD Kote in Mysuru district, bordering Nagarahole, protested stating that their livelihoods had been affected by the suspension.
Khandre told reporters that the number of safari trips and vehicles would be reduced, apart from cutting short the duration of the safaris. For instance, Bandipur safaris, which used to last a total of eight hours per day, will now be limited to five hours. Safaris will run for six hours at Sunkadakatte and for four hours at Nagarahole in the initial phase.
The number of safari vehicles taking tourists inside the parks will be reduced to half of what was deployed before the safari was stopped on November 7, 2025. The rest of the vehicles will be deployed along the villages located near the edges of the forests to prevent conflict. To prevent misuse of these vehicles, all safari vehicles will be fitted with GPS and dashcams within the next two months, Khandre said.
The minister said that as per the recommendations of the committee, a third of the revenue generated from safaris would be set aside for the development of local communities for activities such as skill training, fodder cultivation for livestock, and conservation projects.
On January 2, during a meeting chaired by the chief minister, the Karnataka Wildlife Board resolved to form a technical committee to study and recommend phased safari resumption. The committee included officials from the forest department, scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun, and professors from the Indian Institute of Forest Management in Bhopal.
