Karnataka to reserve 80% of beds, ICU facility in all hospitals for Covid treatment

A message at the entrance of a government hospital states non-availability of beds, amid surge in coronavirus cases in Bengaluru (PTI)

In the wake of a steep rise in new cases and fatalities linked to the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka government will allocate 80 per cent of the total beds in all hospitals towards treating infected patients, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said.

“All hospitals in the state with a capacity of more than 30 beds will be directed to dedicate 80 per cent of the beds and ICU facility exclusively for Covid-19 patients,” he said on Thursday. This will exclude beds used for dialysis patients, mother and childcare, and other life-threatening diseases, he clarified.

At the same time, Sudhakar added that nursing homes and hospitals which has upto 30 beds should “mandatorily treat non-Covid patients.”

When asked when the rule would come into effect, a senior health official told Indianexpress.com, “An order will be issued later today to ensure these extra beds are made available to needy patients at the earliest.”

The active caseload in the state spiked to 1,76,188 on Wednesday, as the state reported 23,558 new infections. With 13,640 new cases, the number of active cases in Bengaluru Urban alone is at 1.25 lakh.

Earlier, the government had capped the bed reservation at private hospitals for government-referred Covid-19 patients at 50 per cent.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru’s local civic body BBMP had served notices to 66 private hospitals in the city for failing to adhere to the said government order. The list shared by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta mentioned big-chain hospitals like Apollo, Narayana Health, M S Ramaiah and ACE Suhas, Ananya, Blossom Fertility Centre, and Artyem among others.

Gupta said the government was planning to get over 11,000 beds in total in the next few days. ‘We started with 4,300 beds which have now gone up to 7,000 beds,” he said.

Last week, on Sunday, Columbia Asia Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Baptist Hospital, Vikram Hospital, and Aster CMI Hospital were served notices for violating the same rule. “They responded positively by doing the needful within 48 hours,” a BBMP official added