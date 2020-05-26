Karnataka to reopen temples from June 1; final decision after Centre guidelines

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa launches an app-based service to book pujas and make e-donations in temples. (Photo by CMO) Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa launches an app-based service to book pujas and make e-donations in temples. (Photo by CMO)

The Karnataka government Tuesday said temples in the state could be reopened from June 1. The final decision, however, will be taken after the Centre releases its guidelines once the fourth phase of the lockdown is over on May 31.

Temples in Karnataka have been closed for more than two months now, due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

If they open on June 1, temples will have to follow a standard operating protocol (SOP) across the state.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with Muzrai (Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments) department officials and various ministers at his home office in Bengaluru.

After the meeting with the CM, Karnataka minister of Muzrai and Fisheries, Kota Srinivas Poojary, told reporters that the SOP will be issued soon. “Trains and flights have already restarted. Many people are requesting we open the temples. Hence, it was decided that temples can reopen from June 1,” Srinivas Poojary said.

“We will allow only day-to-day rituals and not permit any temple fairs and events. SOP regarding the reopening will be issued soon after discussions with officials,” Poojary added.

After the meeting, Yediyurappa launched an app-based online booking of sevas and puja services and E-donations to the temples. Through the app, devotees can book sevas from 52 temples under the Muzrai department.

These temples include the well-known Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur, Kukke Sri Subramanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada, Renuka Yellamma Temple in Saundatti, and Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple and Banashankari Temple in Bengaluru.

The government is yet to make a statement on the opening of other religious structures, like mosques and churches.

