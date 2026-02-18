Karnataka to monitor social media to prevent question leaks for SSLC, PU exams

With concerns lingering about leakage of question papers, Karnataka’s school education department has announced that it will monitor social media accounts during the Class 10 and 12 examinations, slated to begin on March 18 and February 28, respectively.

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa gave directions to this effect when he met the deputy commissioners of all districts, chief executive officers of zilla panchayats, superintendents of police, and other top police officials at a meeting on Tuesday.

Question papers were leaked on social media during the preparatory examination in January, leading to the arrests of eight people, including a headmaster, teachers, and students.