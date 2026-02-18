Karnataka to monitor social media to prevent question leaks for SSLC, PU exams

Question papers were leaked on social media during the preparatory examination in January, leading to the arrests of eight people.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 18, 2026 03:23 PM IST
Karnataka minister Madhu BangarappaSchool Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa addresses a press conference on Tuesday. (Express photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

With concerns lingering about leakage of question papers, Karnataka’s school education department has announced that it will monitor social media accounts during the Class 10 and 12 examinations, slated to begin on March 18 and February 28, respectively.

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa gave directions to this effect when he met the deputy commissioners of all districts, chief executive officers of zilla panchayats, superintendents of police, and other top police officials at a meeting on Tuesday.

Question papers were leaked on social media during the preparatory examination in January, leading to the arrests of eight people, including a headmaster, teachers, and students.

After the meeting, Bangarappa told reporters that officials would monitor platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and X. “We will initiate action against those who try to circulate fake question papers on social media. The police department has been monitoring habitual offenders involved in question paper leaks. The examination activities will be webcast in all the centres of the state,” he added.

The Government has reduced passing criteria, reducing the minimum marks for Class 10 (SSLC) from 35 per cent to 33 per cent and from 35 per cent to 30 per cent for Class 12.

For the Class 12 exams, 7,10,363 students from 5,174 pre-university (PU) colleges have registered. Of them, 2,92,645 students are in the science stream, 2,11,174 in commerce, and 1,42,982 in arts. The examinations will be held in 1,217 examination centres.

The Class 10 examinations will be held at 2,871 centres, with a record 9,02,889 students from 15,941 schools registered.

Story continues below this ad

Bangarappa said exam candidates can travel free on KSRTC and BMTC buses if they produce their hall tickets, adding that free travel arrangements would be made for private buses in the coastal and Malnad regions.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The move ends any remaining administrative basis for a separate Muslim quota in the state.
‘Final nail’ for Muslim quota in Maharashtra? Mahayuti closes the door on 2014 policy
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
PAK vs NAM Live Score Updates: Follow Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement