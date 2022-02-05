Karnataka to issue four lakh BPL and APL cards through ‘Grama One’ centres

The Karnataka government has approved about 4 lakh BPL and APL ration cards and they will be issued through ‘Grama One’ centres, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

Addressing a meeting of deputy commissioners and ‘Grama One’ operators virtually to review the progress of the ‘Grama One’ project, he instructed the operators to behave courteously with the people, give a patient hearing to people’s woes and resolve their grievances as the government has vested its responsibilities and power with them.

“It is not necessary to ask for all the information about people in paper. The data is available through the ‘Kutumba Janasevaka’ software too. Avoid making people go around the offices and provide speedy government services to them. If a service cannot be provided due to legal issues, they should mention the reason for rejecting the petition or application,” Bommai said.

Fewer petitions suggests a lack of publicity and response. Priority should be given to serve the poor, the aged and the physically challenged, the chief minister said.

A reward scheme has been introduced to enhance the functional capacity and efficiency of ‘Grama One’ operators. Every week three of the best operators will get cash awards of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The best performing district will get a Rs 1 lakh cash reward, the chief minister said.

‘Grama One’ operators are representatives of the government. The image of the government depends on their style of functioning, Bommai reminded the operators while expressing confidence in their abilities.

Bommai instructed the deputy commissioners to prioritise starting ‘Grama One’ centres and give wide publicity to the services available at the centres.