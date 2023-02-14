Karnataka to introduce new system to process applications of private schools

The department of school education and literacy is adopting a series of reform measures to process applications from various managements seeking registration for new schools, renewal of recognitions and grant of no objection certificates (NOC) for affiliation to the central curriculum. The reforms aim to pave the way in simplifying the entire administrative processes.

The decision to introduce reforms also comes in the backdrop of the controversy related to private schools falsely claiming their affiliations to the CBSE board when they were actually given permission to run only state board curriculum.

As a part of the reform measures, the applications which had to be submitted to the block educational officer (BEO) earlier will now be submitted to the log-in of the DDPI directly. The move aims to cut unnecessary administrative stages and simplify the process.

The government has also directed the management to upload geo-tagged photos and videos of school buildings and infrastructure facilities online. The applications received will be pooled and considered online for randomly selecting applications for inspection. “A total of 5% or the minimum number for 95% confidence interval, whichever is more, of such applications will be randomly selected by the software for physical inspections. The other schools will be processed based on the online submission of documents,” a statement from the school department said.

The school education department also seeks to receive and process the applications through online mode by the jurisdictional DDPI with only five administrative levels and between 15-25 days, a reduction from the present system of eight levels and 35 days. More importantly, the rules will also be amended to delegate powers to the DDPI, presently with the minister for issue of NOC to the school managements for affiliation to CBSE/ICSE.

The government has also stated that punishment for submitting false documents will be increased and the management will be debarred from applying for registration/recognition for two years if any falsification is detected. The statement from the government also said that the new system will become functional and be launched by school education minister B C Nagesh by the end of this month.