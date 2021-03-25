Karnataka to impose heavy fines on those violating Covid guidelines

Students of BBA and B.Com final year, who have been tested positive with COVID-19, appear in the exams in Bengaluru (PTI)

The Karnataka government has decided to impose heavy fines on citizens and establishments such as hotels and departmental stores, and organisers of public events who fail to enforce Covid safety rules.

“The owners of the establishment will be responsible for ensuring compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing, enforcing restrictions on the number of persons to be allowed,” a late order notification by the state government on Wednesday read.

The fines notified are as follows:

For not wearing mask, failing to maintain social distancing: Rs 250 (in urban areas), Rs 100 (in rural areas)

For violating social distancing norms in non-air-conditioned halls, departmental stores – Rs 5,000

Violation of Covid-19 norms in air-conditioned halls, departmental stores, branded shops (single and multiple brands), shopping malls – Rs 10,000

For failing to follow Covid-19 guidelines in starred hotels (three-star and above), marriage or convention halls (500 minimum capacity), other similar public places – Rs 10,000

Organisers of public functions/rallies/gatherings/celebrations – Rs 10,000

The notification, issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare) was also placed before the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday during a hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Letzkit Foundation seeking directions to the State Government to strictly implement Covid regulations. Later, the Court directed the Karnataka government to issue the notification.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar attributed the recent surge in Covid-19 cases across the state to a second wave of pandemic after many as 12,341 people contracted the infection in the past week (since March 17).

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, 7,851 of these cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone. Meanwhile, 54 persons succumbed to the infection across the state of which 33 were from the capital city alone.

Till date, over 9.75 lakh people in Karnataka have tested positive for coronavirus while the cumulative fatality count is 12,461.