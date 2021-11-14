scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Karnataka to identify Special Education Zones ahead of implementing NEP in schools

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has constituted a task force to identify Special Education Zones (SEZs) that fall behind on education, health, literacy, etc. Such zones will be allocated additional resources

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
November 14, 2021 12:25:33 pm
Students undergo thermal screening at a government primary school after the authorities allowed schools to reopen from classes 1 to 5, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

With the Karnataka government expected to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP-2020) in schools from the next academic year, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has constituted a task force to identify Special Education Zones (SEZs) in a bid to offer education with equity across the state.

According to a senior government official, the committee comprising educational experts and a top bureaucrat has already held three rounds of meetings to identify SEZs where specific interventions from the government are necessary.

“SEZs will be identified at the block level, to especially determine those falling behind on the fronts of education, health, literacy and nutrition among other socio-economic factors. Such zones will then be allocated government resources to ensure they are developed on par with their counterparts aiming for better overall educational outcomes,” the official explained.

Meanwhile, a member of the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) in Dakshina Kannada lauded the move, highlighting that identifying SEZs at block levels was the need of the hour. “A bottom-up approach is imperative to ensure certain developmental issues at schools are addressed promptly. Amid apprehensions of how NEP-2020 would be implemented in schools, it is imperative that school development is micromanaged efficiently to lay the groundwork for the new policy expected to take effect from the 2022-23 academic year,” he asserted.

Earlier this year, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister had announced the government’s plans to implement NEP-2020 in schools from the next academic year, even as higher educational institutions in the state began doing so from the current academic year (2021-22).

