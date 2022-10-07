scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Karnataka govt to increase reservation for SC/STs

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, had on Thursday urged the Karnataka government to implement the recommendations of the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee on SC/ST quota.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai interacts with BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi during the party's State Executive Committee meeting, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Karnataka government has decided to hike the reservation for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in the state. Following an all-party meeting which he chaired on Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said reservation for SCs will be increased to 17 per cent from the existing 15 per cent, and reservation for STs from three to seven per cent.

The increase is as per the recommendations made by the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee report submitted two years ago. “The decision was unanimous to hike reservation based on the share of their population in the state,” he said. The hike in reservation for these communities will not affect the reservation granted for other groups, Bommai added.

Also Read: |Karnataka govt committed to increasing SC/ST quota, says Bommai; all-party meeting today

The chief minister said a special Cabinet meeting will be convened Saturday to discuss the recommendations and issue an executive order to the effect. To a question on internal reservation for various communities belonging to these groups, he said experts will be consulted for a decision on the same.

More from Bangalore

The Opposition Congress, including Rahul Gandhi whose Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently passing through Karnataka, had on Thursday urged the Karnataka government to implement the recommendations of the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee. Coincidentally, the demand from Congress leaders came a day before the crucial meeting scheduled by the state government.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 05:32:05 pm
Next Story

From Kylie Jenner to Lizzo, celebs who have aced the bleached eyebrow trend

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement