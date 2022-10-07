Karnataka govt to increase reservation for SC/STs

The Karnataka government has decided to hike the reservation for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in the state. Following an all-party meeting which he chaired on Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said reservation for SCs will be increased to 17 per cent from the existing 15 per cent, and reservation for STs from three to seven per cent.

The increase is as per the recommendations made by the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee report submitted two years ago. “The decision was unanimous to hike reservation based on the share of their population in the state,” he said. The hike in reservation for these communities will not affect the reservation granted for other groups, Bommai added.

The chief minister said a special Cabinet meeting will be convened Saturday to discuss the recommendations and issue an executive order to the effect. To a question on internal reservation for various communities belonging to these groups, he said experts will be consulted for a decision on the same.

The Opposition Congress, including Rahul Gandhi whose Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently passing through Karnataka, had on Thursday urged the Karnataka government to implement the recommendations of the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee. Coincidentally, the demand from Congress leaders came a day before the crucial meeting scheduled by the state government.