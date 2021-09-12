Karnataka to have a green budget to protect ecology and forests: CM Bommai

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said there will be a green budget which will focus on protecting the ecology of the state.

Speaking on the occasion of national forest martyrs’ day, he said that there are a lot of forest officials who have sacrificed their lives to protect the ecology and to increase the forest cover. He added that Karnataka’s forest cover, about 30 years ago, was about 30-40 per cent which amounts to 43 lakh hectares, but now has reduced to 21.5 per cent.

“I am giving a mandate to the forest and environment department to make an annual assessment of the loss of our natural resources and the total deficit. In the next budget, for the first time, I will introduce a provision to fill the ecological deficit,” the Chief Minister said.

“The deforestation in the last 20 years has increased and we will need to educate the younger generation about the importance of conservation of forests and wildlife. We will have to teach them to adopt a sustainable lifestyle based on needs,” he added.