Karnataka to get its first marine sanctuary by early 2022 at Honnavar

Karnataka’s first marine sanctuary is expected to be inaugurated by early 2022 at Honnavar in Uttara Kannada, according to officials.

Principal chief conservator of forest and chief wildlife warden, Karnataka, Vijaykumar Gogi told The Indian Express: “We cannot tell the exact date of the inauguration of the sanctuary but the project is very much under process. Karnataka to date has not concentrated on a marine sanctuary. It will be the first of its kind in the state,” he said.

Explaining the idea behind the formation of the sanctuary, Gogi said: “Presently, we do not have an infrastructure to protect the marine biodiversity and in the case of an emergency we will be confused on whose job it is to protect the marine species; whether it is the job of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard or the state forest department. To avoid such confusion, it is imperative to have a sanctuary where marine wildlife can be protected and rehabilitated. It is also important to reduce the pressure on marine biodiversity. This sanctuary is the beginning of the point where the state will think about this part of biodiversity which is equally essential.”

The forest department states that conservation of marine animals like Olive Ridley turtles, bottlenose dolphins, spot-tail sharks, whitetip sharks, which are found in the coastal belt, is imperative.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who was also heading the Karnataka Wildlife Board, has allocated Rs 1 crore for the establishment of the marine sanctuary.

Presently, India has six marine national parks — two in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, one each in Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.