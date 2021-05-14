Karnataka to develop its own vaccination portal after glitches emerge on CoWin

The Karnataka government has decided to launch its own vaccination portal as it came to light that the Centre’s CoWin platform had certain limitations when it came to a person choosing where he/she wants to get vaccinated, leading to a chaos at many centres.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced that the separate portal or application will be developed only after the inoculation drive is resumed for people in the 18-44 age group. The government, on Wednesday, had suspended the inoculation drive for the aforesaid age group to prioritize those above 45 who are waiting for their second dose.

Recently, indianexpress.com had written about how people in Bengaluru city are booking slots in rural areas, causing resentment among the locals there.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said, “The CoWin application was found to have certain limitations regarding where one chooses to be vaccinated leading to chaos across centres. To manage the process in a better way, we will soon be coming up with a solution.”

According to senior officials in the state government who have brought issues like the technical glitches due to high traffic and issues regarding One Time Password generation on CoWin to light, the portal that will be developed by the state government will not allow people from one locality to book slots in another area.

Amid an acute shortage in Covid-19 vaccines, Bengaluru city residents in the age group of 18-44 have been booking slots in Bengaluru rural, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, and Tumkuru areas. They are travelling at least 50-70 kilometres from the city to get vaccinated, creating a shortage for people living in the rural areas, local residents said.

The rural district authorities have also brought up the issue with the city administration. Speaking to indianexpress.com, K Srinivas, the district commissioner of Bengaluru rural district, said, “Residents from Bengaluru city travelling to rural districts to take the shots will create a shortage in the rural areas. Hence, we have brought up this issue with the Bengaluru city administration and we are working to resolve it.”