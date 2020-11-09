Karnataka to develop global innovation alliances with other countries: Deputy CM

Ashwath Narayan said Karnataka becoming a preferred destination for multinational companies has helped the workforce in the state learn from the best in the world. (Photo: Express/file)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan Monday said the state will develop “global innovation alliances” with various cities and countries who are leaders in the fields of innovation.

At an event held prior to the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Ashwathnarayan said, “We are now working at global level, through the exchange of people and ideas, so that Karnataka may consistently maintain its lead position in innovation, science and technology. We will embark on developing global innovation alliances (GIAs) with innovation hubs of the world. The participation of our GIA partner countries at BTS 2020 will create meaningful and long term international partnerships in the coming days.”

Over 25 countries and more than 250 speakers are expected to participate in the three-day event this year. The 23rd edition of BTS is scheduled to be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19. Switzerland Vice President Guy Parmelin will attend the inaugural session as the guest of honour, according to the organisers.

Speaking at the event, Australian High Commissioner Hon Barry O’Farrell AO said Karnataka is crucial to the growing partnership between India and Australia. “Having elevated the Australia-India relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, our nations are forging new bonds across cyber, emerging technology, critical minerals, and space,” he said.

Consul General of Switzerland in Bengaluru and CEO of Swissnex India Sebastian Hug said, “We will be showing that Switzerland is more than Cheese and Chocolate and is driving world-leading innovation in the food and nutrition sector.”

This year, the state government is expected to sign over seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with GIA partner institutions for cooperation in startups, research & development (R&D) and skilling, during BTS.

Additional Chief Secretary (Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T) E V Ramana Reddy said these new agreements between organisations from Karnataka and various countries aiming to learn from each other and collaborate on a sustainable basis is a positive sign. “Such international collaborations are necessary to solve challenges worldwide, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic we are facing,” he said.

