Karnataka to develop 46 Kempegowda heritage sites in Bengaluru, adjoining districts

The Karnataka state government Tuesday decided to develop 46 Kempegowda heritage sites located in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chikballapura, and Tumakuru districts, in a bid to promote tourism.

According to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the sites identified to be in three circuits, would be developed at a cost of Rs 223 crore for promoting tourism. “A plan has been prepared to develop Magadi circuit at a cost of Rs 132 crore, Rs 47 crore for Bengaluru circuit, and Rs 44 crore for Nandi circuit,” he said, after chairing a meeting of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority.

According to the Authority, these sites are developed to help people acknowledge the contribution of Kempegowda or Nada Prabhu Kempegowda, the founding father of Bengaluru.

The CM added that the work on the 108-foot bronze statue at a cost of Rs 64 crore near Bengaluru International Airport was under progress. Incidentally, this is slightly different from what he announced earlier. Yediyurappa had announced in September 2019 that the bronze statue would be 101-foot tall and an estimated Rs 100 crore was set aside for the same. He added that the theme park around the statue, depicting the visionary’s life and achievements, was in its planning stage.

Further, he added the visionary’s tomb located at Kempapura village in Ramanagara district would be developed at a cost of Rs 32 crore. “The land acquisition process is in progress now. While as many as 46 families would lose their land for this project, and they would be rehabilitated with all facilities, the Chief Minister said.

The CM also directed officials of the Departments of Tourism, Forest, Horticulture, Minor Irrigation, BBMP, Religious Endowment, and PWD to work in tandem towards developing the heritage sites. “Tourism can be promoted further in and around Bengaluru by developing forts, tanks, and heritage places of the Kempegowda era,” he remarked.

Kempegowda is a name that is hard to miss in the Karnataka capital. While the city’s airport is itself named Kempegowda International Airport, the central bus stand is known as Kempegowda Bus Station situated in Majestic as K G Road, the main arterial road in the old part of the city, is also named after the chieftain from the Vijayanagar empire in the 16th century. It is believed that Kempegowda conceived the idea of a new city of Bengaluru while he was out hunting with a minister.