Karnataka to develop 15 small airports to improve regional connectivity

The Karnataka government is all set to expand air connectivity by developing at least 15 small airports across the state. The officials from Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) are in talks with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to develop these airports and also set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

Advertising

The development comes after the Karnataka state cabinet approved the proposal of developing a greenfield airport at Shivamogga district, the hometown of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, at a cost of Rs 38 crore.

“To improve the regional air connectivity in the state, talks are going on between the government and AAI to expedite the process of developing 15 airports in Karnataka which project may start in a couple of months,” said Anand G Joshi, Executive Director, AAI.

Kapil Mohan, Principal Secretary to the Infrastructure Department said, “Most of the land acquisition for this project is done by the government and the work of the first phase is expected to be completed in one year.”

The small airports will be developed in Raichur, Hassan, Karwar, Virajpet (Kodagu district), Kolar, Yadgir, Ballari, and various other places in the state.