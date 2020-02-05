Karnataka to deliver government services at citizens’ doorsteps

Jana Sevaka is also available as a mobile application. Jana Sevaka is also available as a mobile application.

The Karnataka government will now deliver 53 of its services to citizens’ doorsteps, including caste certificates, income certificates, senior citizen cards, and health cards.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka Cabinet approved the doorstep delivery scheme ‘Janasevaka’. A website, http://www.janasevaka.karnataka.gov.in, has been launched, where citizens can request for the services. The requests can be made through phone too, on 08044554455 (Sakala call centre).

The initiative follows a similar scheme by the Delhi government.

In Karnataka, the project was launched on a pilot basis in T Dasarahalli Assembly constituency last February. In the first phase, the project will be launched in Bommanahalli, Rajajinagar and Mahadevapura constituencies. Later, the government plans to extend it to 27 Assembly segments in Bengaluru city. Based on the experiment in Bengaluru, the service will be extended to Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad.

After launching the project, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, “Janasevaka project under the Sakala scheme is a program to provide the benefits of government schemes at your doorstep. The project will pertain to 53 services involving 11 departments. Our objective is to make the lives of the citizens of Karnataka easy by launching this scheme.”

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Varaprasad Reddy, project director of Janasevaka, said, “The citizens can call Sakala call center (08044554455) and request for a service. The call center executive will explain the details of the service, like the documents required, fee etc. The Janasevaka (delivery executive) will be mapped to the location of the home and collect the necessary documents.”

“A flat service fee of Rs 115 will be charged by the Sahayaks for each successful application submission. Once the application is processed by the department concerned, the Jana Sevaka will deliver the certificate/NOC/Permission/Licence etc. to the citizen’s home,” explained Reddy.

Jana Sevaka is also available as a mobile application. The citizens can download the ‘Mobile One’ App of the Karnataka government from Android Play Store or Apple Store.

Around 100 services of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), health and family welfare department, revenue department, Karnataka police department, senior citizen card, Karnataka building and other construction workers welfare board are available under this scheme.

