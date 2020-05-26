Karnataka to decide on reopening hotels, restaurants by May 31

In-dining has been prohibited since the lockdown across the country In-dining has been prohibited since the lockdown across the country

Shut for over two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he will decide on the reopening of hotels and restaurants by May 31, when the fourth phase of lockdown ends.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of the Karnataka Pradesh Hotel and Restaurants’ Association (KPHRA) met the chief minister at his office in Bengaluru and requested him to grant permission to re-open the hotels.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, B Chandrashekar Hebbar, president of KPHRA said, “due to the lockdown the hotels and restaurants are shut and the business is in huge loss, hence we met Chief Minister today and he told us he will soon decided to reopen the hotels at the latest by May 31.”

The state government has ordered the hotels and restaurants only to have parcel service while the dine-in services are prohibited due to the lockdown across the state.

The KPHRA delegation has also requested Yediyurappa for a special package for hotel and restaurant workers, waive off three months of electricity bills and also property tax of hotel buildings.

“ Since the hotel employees are financially suffering due to the huge loss amid of Covid-19 lockdown, we have requested a special package for hotel workers such as cooks and waiters, along the lines of those announced for farmers, cab and auto drivers, and weavers,” he added.

According to KPHRA, in Karnataka, there are about 50,000 hotels, of which 15,000 are in Bengaluru. “In Karnataka about 15 lakh people work in more than 50,000 hotels, at least 60 to 70 lakh people depend on the hotel industry in the state,” Chandrashekar Hebbar said.

Earlier, the Karnataka government allowed the sale of liquor in hotels, bars, restaurants, and clubs at retail prices, through takeaway facilities only.

Starting May 4, the Karnataka government has relaxed restrictions on wine shops, MRP outlets, and Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) stores which had been closed since March 25, following the nationwide lockdown.

