Karnataka to conduct mock SSLC exams on July 15, 17

The Karnataka government has decided to conduct mock examinations for class 10 students on July 15 and 17, ahead of the SSLC exams scheduled to be held on July 19 and 22.

Announcing the same, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar explained that the decision was taken in the wake of the pattern of the SSLC examination changing this year. “The mock exams will be conducted at the respective examination centres, by strictly following all standard operating procedures,” he said.

However, officials of the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) clarified that it was not mandatory for students to attend the mock exams. “Those who do not wish to attend the mock tests need not report to the centres,” a statement read.

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister Kumar met with senior officials of the department to discuss the feasibility to hold mock exams. Sources said that while some expressed concerns that parents might raise with respect to the Covid-19 situation, a majority of the officials were of the opinion that the mock tests would provide students and school managements to prepare better for the board exams held in a different format this year.

As per the revised format, students will answer a paper covering all three core subjects (Mathematics, Science, Social Science) on July 19 and another paper covering all languages (first, second, and third). The exams are scheduled to be held in over 6,000 centres from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm with students answering multiple-choice questions on OMR sheets.

A total of 8,76,581 students have enrolled for the exam this year. The state government had decided to tweak the format in a bid to minimise the number of days in which the exam was conducted with inputs on various SOPs being sought and finalised from the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, Health Department, and other related departments that work in tandem to conduct the exams.

Last year, a total of 71.80 per cent students had cleared the SSLC exam with six students from across the state scoring 100 per cent marks in all subjects.