Karnataka to announce AI policy in the next budget

Nearly three decades after Karnataka introduced the country’s first IT policy, it is preparing to take another national lead – this time with a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy.
Sources in the know told The Indian Express that an announcement regarding the same was likely in the upcoming state budget scheduled to be presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on March 6.
The policy will reportedly try to address concerns over potential job losses due to automation and AI adoption. “We have to think about how to fully make use of the transformation caused by AI in various sectors, while also protecting our job market. These are the main things the policy will provide a road map for,” according to a senior government official.
The proposed framework will include measures to incentivise AI use in critical sectors while restricting its deployment in areas where human employment could be affected. At the same time, the government will also provide benefits for AI companies for new job creation, the official stated.
Sources added that multiple rounds of discussion will be held before the government comes out with a comprehensive policy following the budget announcement next month. The meetings will discuss incentives and regulations to ensure the optimal use of AI technologies without causing large-scale disruptions in the job market.
“Karnataka was the first state to implement the Information Technology policy in 1997. In terms of policies related to the IT sector, Karnataka has been a leader. We are looking to be ahead of the pack in the AI sector with the policy,” the official added.
