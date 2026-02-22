Karnataka to announce AI policy in the next budget

The proposed framework will include measures to incentivise AI use in critical sectors while restricting its deployment in areas where human employment could be affected.

Written by: Akram M
2 min readBengaluruFeb 22, 2026 07:50 PM IST
Is AI from Class III a leap forward or one too soon?The Karnataka government may provide benefits for AI companies for new job creation.
Make us preferred source on Google

Nearly three decades after Karnataka introduced the country’s first IT policy, it is preparing to take another national lead – this time with a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Sources in the know told The Indian Express that an announcement regarding the same was likely in the upcoming state budget scheduled to be presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on March 6.

The policy will reportedly try to address concerns over potential job losses due to automation and AI adoption. “We have to think about how to fully make use of the transformation caused by AI in various sectors, while also protecting our job market. These are the main things the policy will provide a road map for,” according to a senior government official.

The proposed framework will include measures to incentivise AI use in critical sectors while restricting its deployment in areas where human employment could be affected. At the same time, the government will also provide benefits for AI companies for new job creation, the official stated.

Sources added that multiple rounds of discussion will be held before the government comes out with a comprehensive policy following the budget announcement next month. The meetings will discuss incentives and regulations to ensure the optimal use of AI technologies without causing large-scale disruptions in the job market.

“Karnataka was the first state to implement the Information Technology policy in 1997. In terms of policies related to the IT sector, Karnataka has been a leader. We are looking to be ahead of the pack in the AI sector with the policy,” the official added.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
IND vs SA
SA lose 3 wickets as Bumrah, Arshdeep strike for India
deeksha seth
Allu Arjun’s co-star, whose 10 films as lead actress earned $45 million, traded stardom for corporate life
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
IND vs SA
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Live Blog
Advertisement