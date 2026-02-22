Karnataka to announce AI policy in the next budget

Nearly three decades after Karnataka introduced the country’s first IT policy, it is preparing to take another national lead – this time with a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy.

Sources in the know told The Indian Express that an announcement regarding the same was likely in the upcoming state budget scheduled to be presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on March 6.

The policy will reportedly try to address concerns over potential job losses due to automation and AI adoption. “We have to think about how to fully make use of the transformation caused by AI in various sectors, while also protecting our job market. These are the main things the policy will provide a road map for,” according to a senior government official.