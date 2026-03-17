Dragged for 3 km, Hosur cop clings to speeding car’s bonnet in TN-Karnataka border chase

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A head constable attached to the Hosur SIPCOT police station in Tamil Nadu was injured after being dragged for over 3 km on the bonnet of a speeding car near the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border on Sunday, the police said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred around 3.30 pm. The driver, later identified as Yarab Pasha, 34, of Kalegunda in Hosur, was allegedly smuggling banned gutka and liquor sourced from Karnataka.
The incident took place at the Jujuvadi checkpost, where a police team was conducting routine vehicle inspections. According to the police, the driver of a luxury car, instead of stopping when signalled, accelerated and struck Head Constable Rajiv Gandhi, forcing him onto the bonnet.
A video of the incident shows the constable struggling to hold on to the moving vehicle while repeatedly asking the driver to stop.
“The driver did not stop despite repeated signals and continued to drive at high speed towards Hosur, with the constable clinging to the bonnet. It was a life-threatening situation,” a police officer said.
Following an alert, a team led by Hosur SIPCOT Police Inspector Syed Mubarak launched a chase and, with the help of locals, intercepted the vehicle near the Hosur Dargah area.
The police said the accused attempted to ram the pursuing team in a bid to escape before being overpowered. The injured constable sustained a fracture and was taken for treatment.
A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 390 kg of banned gutka and 48 packets of liquor allegedly sourced from Karnataka.
Further investigation is underway to ascertain the smuggling network, the police added.
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