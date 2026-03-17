Dragged for 3 km, Hosur cop clings to speeding car’s bonnet in TN-Karnataka border chase

The driver of a luxury car, instead of stopping when signalled, accelerated and struck Head Constable Rajiv Gandhi, forcing him onto the bonnet. (Source: Express Photo)

A head constable attached to the Hosur SIPCOT police station in Tamil Nadu was injured after being dragged for over 3 km on the bonnet of a speeding car near the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border on Sunday, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm. The driver, later identified as Yarab Pasha, 34, of Kalegunda in Hosur, was allegedly smuggling banned gutka and liquor sourced from Karnataka.

The incident took place at the Jujuvadi checkpost, where a police team was conducting routine vehicle inspections. According to the police, the driver of a luxury car, instead of stopping when signalled, accelerated and struck Head Constable Rajiv Gandhi, forcing him onto the bonnet.