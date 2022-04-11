Karnataka: Tiger found dead in Bandipur National Park

The carcass of a tiger aged seven was found in the Omkar range of Bandipur National Park in Karnataka on Sunday.

The post-mortem was conducted by forest department veterinarian Dr Wasim Mirza and the carcass was burnt as per the guidelines laid down by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The forest department in a release attributed the death of the animal to a fight with another tiger. Conservator of forest P Ramesh Kumar and other officials visited the spot and found that the nails and other organs of the deceased tiger were intact.

In a similar incident in January this year, an eight-year-old tiger was found dead in the Gundre range of the Bandipur tiger reserve. Later in March in the same forest range, a tigress aged between eight and nine was found dead and the department attributed it to natural causes.

Notably, Karnataka reported 12 tiger deaths in 2019, 12 in 2020 and 15 in 2021.