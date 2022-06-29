Karnataka: Thrice in six days, Kodagu district witnesses tremors

The earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter Scale that was reported in parts of Madikeri taluk in Kodagu (Coorg) district and a few areas in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday was the third such quake in a week’s time in the district, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner B C Satish said.

The first quake on June 23, measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale, hit Hassan district and tremors were felt in few Madikeri and Kushalnagar taluks. The second quake was reported on June 26 and it measured 2.3 on the Richter Scale. Few areas of Madikeri taluk and Dakshina Kannada border areas experienced tremors.

“This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there might be slight shaking observed locally. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map. The community need not panic as the intensity observed is moderate,” Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

Meanwhile, the district disaster management authority has appealed to the public to call 08272-221077/221099 if any help is needed or they come across cracks in the ground in the tremor-affected areas in Kodagu district.