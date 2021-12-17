Karnataka: Three districts achieve 100% first dose Covid vaccine coverage

Three districts in Karnataka have achieved over 100 per cent first dose vaccine coverage, state health minister K Sudhakar said. With 4.7 crore out of the 4.9 crore adult population vaccinated with the first dose, the state’s average coverage of the first dose of vaccination is 96 per cent.

While Bengaluru urban has vaccinated 127 per cent of its eligible population, Gadag achieved 102 per cent, Vijaypura reached 101 per cent, and Kodagu and Bagakot covered 99 percent with the first dose.

Belgaum, Chikkaballapur, and Davanagere which have covered 98 percent of the eligible population with the first dose are the other districts to have inched closer to the 100 per cent coverage mark.

The district administration in Mysuru has been trying hard to vaccinate the maximum population by the end of December and has covered 96 per cent of its population with the first dose.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has covered more than 83 lakh of its 91 lakh adult population with the first dose, thereby crossing the 91 per cent mark.

BBMP on December 15 deployed a fleet of six vans in association with NGOs to intensify the vaccination drive in Dasarahalli, East, Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones. The active containment zones across all the eight zones of the BBMP are 95, out of which the Bommanahalli zone has 29.