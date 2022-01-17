Karnataka: Three children die after measles vaccine shots in Belagavi, two health workers suspended

A routine monthly vaccination programme was held at a primary health centre at Salahalli in Ramdurg taluk last week.

Two health workers have been suspended after three toddlers died following the administration of the MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine in the Belagavi district of Karnataka.

Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar told the media on Monday that an auxiliary nursing midwife (ANM) and a pharmacist were suspended and a report was sought from the district health officer and a state-level immunisation programme officer.

The deceased children from Ramdurg taluk have been identified as Pavitra Hulagur (13 months) and Madhu Umesh Karagundi (14 months), of Bochabal village, and Chetan Pujari (12 months), of Mallapur village.

A routine monthly vaccination programme was held at a primary health centre at Salahalli in Ramdurg taluk last week. On January 12 (Wednesday), 21 children were administered the MMR vaccine and four children started vomiting in a few hours, said local health officials.

One child died in the Ramdurg taluk hospital the same day and another after returning home the next day. As the condition of the other two children also worsened, they were referred to Belagavi Institute Of Medical Sciences (BIMS), where one died at the intensive care unit (ICU) on Saturday. The fourth child has since then recovered.

The minister said that the children might have died due to septic shock even as the government is waiting for an inquiry report.

A Belagavi district health official said that improper vaccination or a reaction to the shot might have led to the children’s deaths.